CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $59,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 166,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,585. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

