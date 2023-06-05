CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600,236 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $93,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,131,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,991,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,068 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 232,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

