Citigroup Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $15.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after acquiring an additional 500,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

