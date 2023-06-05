Clarity Financial LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

