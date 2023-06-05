Clarity Financial LLC Has $489,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.92. 2,442,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,662. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

