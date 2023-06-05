Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 182,654 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,654 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 9.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $47,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

TFLO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,748. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

