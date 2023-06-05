Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.44. 6,165,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,544,816. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

