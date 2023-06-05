Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.69. 267,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

