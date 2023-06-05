Clarity Financial LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.01 during trading on Monday. 939,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.