Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Trimmed by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 396,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,466. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,776 shares of company stock worth $5,425,112 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

