CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £2,466,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,466,000 ($3,047,454.28).

Shares of CLI traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 139.40 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 532,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 126.69 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.50 ($2.81). The stock has a market cap of £553.99 million, a PE ratio of -697.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.74%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

