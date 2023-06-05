Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.13

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$53.13 and last traded at C$53.50, with a volume of 6210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$757.19 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.9284526 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.