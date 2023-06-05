Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,850 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $302,058.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 242,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cogent Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

