Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.84 on Monday, hitting $58.71. 26,349,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502,141. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,828 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

