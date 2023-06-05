Compound Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.92 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Compound has a total market cap of $247.79 million and $15.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $32.39 or 0.00126681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00039148 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00023770 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,831 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,650,823.78314446 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.80905185 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $10,555,376.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.