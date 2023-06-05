Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG remained flat at $35.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.