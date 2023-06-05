Conflux Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. Conflux has a market cap of $655.97 million and approximately $155.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,818.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00340861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00549656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00421469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,705,719 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,884,503,321.3978195 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2586356 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $66,526,087.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

