ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,539. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

