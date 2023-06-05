ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.47) to GBX 305 ($3.77) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.25.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

