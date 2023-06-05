CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Stock Down 0.3 %
INS stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. CoreCard has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58.
About CoreCard
