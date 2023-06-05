Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $304,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $517.67. 750,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,383. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $443.20 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.46 and a 200-day moving average of $492.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

