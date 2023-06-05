Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,007 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $518.63. 644,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.67. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.