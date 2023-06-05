Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

