Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 7.1%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 57,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 102,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.62%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cricut by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

