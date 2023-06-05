Critical Contrast: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51% Bristow Group 0.98% 2.05% 0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 158.57 Bristow Group $1.21 billion 0.61 -$6.98 million $0.42 62.71

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxbridge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxbridge Acquisition and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions. Its global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

