Critical Contrast: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Rain Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rain Oncology 0 10 3 0 2.23

Rain Oncology has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,249.21%. Given Rain Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rain Oncology is more favorable than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

82.9% of Rain Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Rain Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rain Oncology has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Rain Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 2.93 -$31.61 million ($13.72) -0.12 Rain Oncology N/A N/A -$75.72 million ($2.60) -0.48

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rain Oncology. Rain Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Rain Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -138.54% -112.56% Rain Oncology N/A -81.40% -69.34%

Summary

Rain Oncology beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

