Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 8,000 ($98.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($107.51) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($76.62) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($101.33) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,840 ($96.89).

LON CRDA traded up GBX 107.89 ($1.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,247.89 ($77.21). 143,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,524. The company has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,327.35, a P/E/G ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,615.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,720.30. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,862 ($72.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($92.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total value of £486,300 ($600,963.91). In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($85.53), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,270,189.95). Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

