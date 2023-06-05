CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after buying an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

