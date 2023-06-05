CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. CTS makes up approximately 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CTS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CTS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.74. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

