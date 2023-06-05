Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP decreased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Cutera makes up 2.4% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.92% of Cutera worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 503,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,018. The company has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

