Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.35% of Cutera worth $46,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cutera by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 429,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,386. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $331.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Cutera



Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

