Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.