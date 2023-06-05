Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $37.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 480.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Chewy by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Chewy by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

