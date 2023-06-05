Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($42.02) to GBX 3,200 ($39.55) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.16) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.25) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150 ($38.93).

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 115.50 ($1.43) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,415 ($29.84). 1,695,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,375. The firm has a market cap of £32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 810.40, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,943. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,036 ($49.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($30.81) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,364.22). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 672 shares of company stock worth $1,675,781. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

