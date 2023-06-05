Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
SVT stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,701.50 ($33.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,146. The stock has a market cap of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,166.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,878.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,804.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 752.48. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,021 ($37.33).
In other news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($34.96), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,220.34). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
