Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $471.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.