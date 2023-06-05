Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $471.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.22.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.