Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $18.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

