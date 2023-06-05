Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119,201 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $48.44. 4,198,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,988. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

