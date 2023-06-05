Diaceutics’ (DXRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Diaceutics Stock Up 13.0 %
Shares of LON DXRX traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.12). 563,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,383. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.87 million, a PE ratio of 8,910.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.53.
Diaceutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.