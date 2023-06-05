Diaceutics’ (DXRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Diaceutics Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of LON DXRX traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.12). 563,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,383. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.87 million, a PE ratio of 8,910.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.53.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

