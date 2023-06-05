DiamondRock Hospitality Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.7% per year over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 1,931,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,547,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,195 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.