DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.64. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 636,702 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.91%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

