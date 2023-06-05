Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

