DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. UBS Group lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

DISH Network Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DISH Network by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

