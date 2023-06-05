DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Purchased by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. DLH accounts for approximately 1.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of DLH worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLHC. StockNews.com began coverage on DLH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

DLHC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 6,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $153.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

