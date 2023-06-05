Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 747.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. 1,962,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.48. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

