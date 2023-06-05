Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.53.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.48. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

