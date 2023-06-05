Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $360.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $340.00.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $303.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.66. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

