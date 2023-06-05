DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.35. 2,985,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $465,219.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,440 shares of company stock valued at $59,502,139 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

