Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 440,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,585,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 274,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

