Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) PT Raised to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

RDY opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

