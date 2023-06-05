Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) PT Raised to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance
RDY opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
