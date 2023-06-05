Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) PT Raised to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

